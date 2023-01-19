The Rockingham County Circuit Court announced Thursday that it has received a $31,807 grant from the Library of Virginia's Circuit Court records preservation program.
The grants are intended to preserve and restore Virginia's documentary heritage kept in circuit courts statewide, according to a statement from the Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Court officials said the funds will be used to conserve historic documents stored in the courthouse. Items that will be preserved and digitized include administration bonds from 1778-1815, deeds and other writings from 1814-1824, an execution book from 1786-1792 and a marriage index from 1869-1904.
Other items include a surveyors book from 1861-1880, and a will book from 1866-1867, another from 1866-1886 and a third from 1905-1913, according to court officials.
"These important historic records once restored will join the more than 10.5 million images now accessible to the public," Clerk of the Circuit Court Chaz Haywood said in a statement. "It’s an exciting time for researchers and genealogist as we offer more treasures for them."
Preservation work for these records will begin immediately. Kofile Technologies of Greensboro, N.C. will complete the work.
