A new omicron variant has the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Virginia, with 1,196 new cases reported Thursday. However, Harrisonburg and the surrounding areas, including the schools, are still seeing low cases reported.
Harrisonburg reported only seven new cases Wednesday and 51 total in the last two weeks. Rockingham County was even lower with only three new cases Wednesday and 33 over the past two weeks.
Rockingham County Public Schools was reporting 14 active cases on Wednesday, half of which were at Broadway High School. BHS has consistently had the most reported cases of COVID-19 among RCPS schools. As of Wednesday it had reported 219 cases.
Current cases in RCPS are:
- Broadway High School -- 7
- John C. Myers Elementary School -- 3
- McGaheysville Elementary School -- 1
- Turner Ashby High School -- 1
- Massanutten Technical Center -- 1
- Rockingham Academy -- 1
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is only reporting six total cases: one at Keister Elementary School, two each at Spotswood Elementary School and Stone Spring Elementary School, and one at Harrisonburg High School.
Area colleges and universities are also reporting low numbers of new COVID-19 cases, with most people being vaccinated from the virus.
James Madison University has eight active cases as of Wednesday and 677 total cases since Jan. 3.
Eastern Mennonite University is reporting one active case this week and 143 total since the first of the year.
Bridgewater College has no new cases this week and only 139 cases since Jan. 10.
