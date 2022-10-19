It's been about two months since the 2022-23 school year began for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City public schools.
This is the first school year since 2020 that the divisions are not tracking the number of cases and quarantines for students and staff. It was per the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health that school divisions not spend time and resources tracking exposures, explained school officials.
Therefore, while the local school divisions are keeping an eye on cases, they are not tracking them through an online COVID-19 dashboard.
"Just as in the past, cases in our schools rise when cases in the community rise, and they go down when community cases go down," said Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. "Currently, community cases are quite low, and there are not many students or staff members out for isolation."
According to The New York Times COVID-19 tracker, the community level of COVID-19 in Rockingham County is low based on cases and hospitalizations, according to the most recent update from the CDC on Oct. 13.
An average of six cases per day were reported in Rockingham County on Monday, an 18% increase from the average two weeks ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 5 residents have been infected, a total of 17,882 reported cases.
Like with Rockingham County, Harrisonburg City Public Schools is reporting low COVID-19 numbers, which is inline with the city as a whole.
"As far as we can tell, they’ve reflected the community levels, so currently they are low," said Superintendent Michael Richards.
The community level of COVID-19 in Harrisonburg is low based on cases and hospitalizations, according to the most recent update from the CDC on Oct. 13.
An average of four cases per day were reported in Harrisonburg on Monday, a 43% decrease from the average two weeks ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 4 residents have been infected, a total of 14,481 reported cases.
Cases of COVID-19 are trending downward across the commonwealth as well, according to The New York Times COVID-19 tracker.
An average of 1,053 cases per day were reported in Virginia in the last week. Cases have decreased by 6% from the average two weeks ago. Deaths have decreased by 31%.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 4 residents have been infected, a total of 2.1 million reported cases. At least 1 in 387 residents have died from the coronavirus, a total of 22,057 deaths.
January 2022 was the month with the highest average cases, while February 2022 was the month with the highest average deaths in Virginia.
The daily average peaked on Jan. 16 with 13,338 cases.
Area colleges and universities are also no longer tracking COVID-19 cases via an online dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.