Rockingham County Public School employees won't be getting a 2% raise in the next fiscal year after the effects of COVID-19 threw a wrench in the proposed budget.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl provided an update on the proposed budget during Monday’s school board meeting, outlining areas that have been cut and how much revenue has been lost.
“It is a picture that is troubling,” Scheikl told school board members.
When Scheikl gave his first budget presentation nearly two months ago, the plan was to have a 2% pay increase for all staff that would cost approximately $2 million. Scheikl also proposed a change to pay scales for classified positions to correct discrepancies and be on par with other area school divisions. This line item totaled $850,000.
The school division’s operating budget was set at $145.6 million, reflecting an increase in both revenue and expenditures.
An increase in expenditures at Rockingham Academy was projected to cost the school division $260,000 and came in the form of additional positions such as a nurse, teachers and a behavioral assistant.
The school division was also expecting additional revenue from the state to go toward positions and programming related to its tiered systems of support — which addresses behavioral and emotional needs of students. The school division was expecting to spend an additional $555,000 in this category.
In addition, $938,000 had been set aside for additional positions within the school division, largely related to enrollment growth.
To offset those additional costs, the school division was expecting a significant increase in state revenue, due in large part to an increase in enrollment. It was projected that the school division would receive $4.27 million in additional state revenue.
As COVID-19 continued to batter state revenue, Scheikl told the school board he is expecting a $950,000 elimination of personnel supplement and a $155,000 reduction in basic aid for counselor-to-student ratio.
The anticipated loss in sales tax revenue has reached $2.1 million.
“It is a complete unknown,” Scheikl said.
Local funding was projected to increase this year by $1.88 million, but local revenue loss is at approximately $5.4 million.
Scheikl said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to additional losses for lottery funds and additional health insurance expenses totaling close to $600,000.
Until the impact of sales tax becomes clearer, Scheikl said there would be a hold on spending, pay increases would be postponed and open positions will be categorized by classroom impact moving forward.
