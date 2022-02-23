Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law legislation that makes masks optional for all school divisions in Virginia. He also signed an emergency order that brought the new law online immediately as opposed to July 1, when new laws normally take effect.
Despite saying that school divisions had until March 1 to comply, Rockingham County Public Schools decided to make masks optional the day after the new law was signed, which was Thursday. Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said he didn't want the burden to enforce a mandate that was technically optional to fall to administrators and building principals until March 1.
Scheikl said more than half of RCPS students are still choosing to wear masks.
Despite making masks optional, the number of COVID-19 cases for Rockingham County Public Schools is at a year low.
As of Tuesday there were 27 active student cases and 11 active staff cases. RCPS has had 2,079 total cases since Aug. 23. No single school has exceed 200 total cases.
The schools with the highest total case count are:
- Broadway High School -- 191
- Turner Ashby High School -- 169
- Spotswood High School -- 158
- Massanutten Technical Center -- 153
- East Rockingham High School -- 142
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has chosen to continue requiring masks until the March 1 deadline on Tuesday next week.
HCPS does not include total number of active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard, but does list the number of students and staff quarantining.
As of Tuesday there were 56 students and staff quarantining, a much lower number than has been seen in past months.
HCPS has had a total of 877 confirmed staff and student COVID-18 cases since Aug. 24.
The breakdown of total student and staff cases per school are:
- Bluestone Elementary School -- 87
- Keister Elementary School -- 76
- Smithland Elementary School -- 51
- Spotswood Elementary School -- 79
- Stone Spring Elementary School -- 53
- Waterman Elementary School -- 71
- Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center -- 19
- Skyline Middle School -- 100
- Thomas Harrison Middle School -- 95
- Harrisonburg High School -- 246
COVID-19 dashboards for both Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools are available on the respective school websites.
