As committee meetings canceled and the floors of the House and Senate filled with bills waiting for a final vote Tuesday, crossover day left many Valley legislators with a high approval rate.
“Crossover day” marks the midpoint of the General Assembly session. After Tuesday, any bills that have passed through the House are to be considered by the Senate, and vice versa.
No new legislation may be introduced, and any legislation that did not pass the House or Senate is no longer considered.
With hours left to pass proposed legislation, Valley delegates and senators representing Harrisonburg and Rockingham County left the day with a 65.9% approval rate after a combined 58 of 88 bills passed their respective chambers.
Of the 88 bills introduced, five did not make it to the floor and seven were incorporated into other bills sponsored by different legislators. Resolutions and budget amendments were not included.
A bill by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, passed through both House and Senate unanimously on crossover day and awaits Gov. Ralph Northam’s approval.
Bell’s bill would provide that any leave of absence, or furlough, permitted by the director of a work release program for an offender participating in the work release program to be subject for approval by the sheriff of the local jail where the offender is participating in a work release program and the chief of police, sheriff or chief law enforcement official of the locality in which the prisoner will stay.
The bill marks the first from a Valley lawmaker to pass both chambers as of Tuesday.
In the House, Bell said, there were a large number of bills being heard Tuesday, with many of the more significant legislation dealing with taxes coming up.
Bell introduced 21 bills this session, with 12 passing the House. Of the Rockingham County representatives, he had the second highest amount of bills introduced, falling short to Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, who filed 28 bills.
“We will see,” Bell said in regards to how his bills would do in the Senate. “Much like the House, we didn’t know how this would go.”
Freshman Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, introduced five bills this session, with two passing the House, one being incorporated into another bill and two failing.
Of his bills, House Bill 134 targeting sexual abuse education for those with disabilities and HB 846 amending Elkton’s charter passed nearly unanimously.
“I have enjoyed working with my colleagues and getting these bills through the committee process and onto the House floor,” Runion said in a press release. “I was extremely pleased that both sides of the aisle found these bills favorably and passed them on a bipartisan vote.”
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, said Runion had been doing well throughout the session, adding that he wasn’t surprised due to Runion’s strong work ethic.
“He has been taken on the issues and had some good pieces of legislation,” Wilt said. “He was very engaged and I am amazed at the effort he has given on meeting people.”
After the adjournment of the House on Tuesday, Wilt said he thought the day had gone well.
“It wasn’t as much as a marathon day as yesterday was,” he said.
The House was in session from 10 a.m. to 7:05 p.m. on Monday, going through hundreds of bills to meet the crossover deadline. Wilt said the number of bills heard was “more than normal.”
One of the bills heard Tuesday was Wilt’s own HB 1653 that would require the Department of Education to collect data from school boards regarding their ability to fill school counselor positions. The bill passed 92-7, with Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, voting in opposition and Runion not voting.
The Senate will see nine bills from Wilt, with only four of 14 not being passed by the House.
“I am happy,” Wilt said in reference to his legislation passing. “I never come here with some huge agenda other than to serve my constituents. … In a small way I feel like I have done that.”
Wilt said legislation he sponsored “benefited all Virginians,” and looked forward to their passage in the Senate.
In the Senate, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, had the highest rate of bills passed compared to other Rockingham County representatives with 15 of 20, or 75%, of sponsored bills passing the Senate.
“It’s fine,” he said. “My bills are trying to fix problems, and the ones killed were ones Democrats didn’t like.”
Two bills made the final cut Tuesday — Senate Bill 705 to provide that a clerk of circuit court shall collect any fee specified by the United States Department of State for procession and issuing a U.S. passport and SB 954 to establish the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program.
Obenshain’s bill to permit a court to fine a person no more than $200 for failure to respond to a request from a jury commissioner or clerk of court containing questions to a person’s eligibility to serve on a jury was continued to 2021.
Obenshain said crossover day had been going slowly, saying in an interview Tuesday around 5 p.m. that the Senate was “usually long finished by now.” The Senate received 88 pages of legislation to consider on crossover day, with Obenshain saying there were more hours to go before they would adjourn.
“It’s part of the adjustment,” he said. “We are extremely backlogged and many [bills] are going undergoing extensive surgery right now.”
Moving forward, Obenshain said it was going to become difficult for western Virginia to have a voice in the General Assembly.
“Fairfax [County] and Northern Virginia are driving the bus,” he said. “I think it is going to be a rough go for rural Virginia.”
Bell said those who represent rural areas can be outweighed due to the number of voters in areas such as Northern Virginia.
“We have to work harder,” he said.
With the highest amount of bills introduced, Hanger had 20 of 28 bills passed by the Senate, earning an approval rate of 71.4%.
One of Hanger’s more noteworthy bills to establish the Virginia Redistricting Commission was killed in committee a week prior to crossover day.
Hanger had four bills become incorporated to other legislation, leaving four killed during session.
