BRIDGEWATER — It has been three months since the opening of Bridgewater’s multipurpose theater, the Sipe Center, and the hype hasn’t died down.
Since its grand opening on Nov. 1, the theater has brought in $94,000 in revenue, hosted sold-out shows and exceeded expectations town staff had.
“It has gone even better than expected,” said Megan Byler, Bridgewater parks coordinator. “The town has built yet another facility that is offering family-friendly entertainment for our residents. The Sipe Center, Generations Park, Doug Will Tennis Center and Sandy Bottom Par-3 and Mini-Golf provide year-round recreation and entertainment.”
The 154-seat theater provides a unique experience that sets it apart from big-name theaters due to its top-notch customer service and comfortable feel, Byler said.
“There is not a bad seat in the theater,” Byler said. “It is small, but comfortable.”
Blueprints for the Sipe Center began in 2017 when the town demolished a nearly 140-year-old building on the property due to public-safety concerns. Deciding whether to invest in an expansion of the Bridgewater Community Center or a new space led Bob Holton, assistant town manager for public works, to suggest the space be used for a theater.
Due to Holton’s efforts, the theater was named after Holton.
Not only does the theater host live performances, but it also shows second-run films three to four evenings a week with tickets at $5.
“Our ticket sales for live events have gotten off to a great start,” Byler said. “We have sold out of quite a few events including The Hunts, The Atlantic City Boys, Live From Nashville: A Merry Country Christmas, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Cirque Zuma Zuma and 3 Redneck Tenors. Movies have also continued to grow in popularity with sold-out shows to 'Frozen 2,' 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' and 'Toy Story 4.'”
Byler said she thinks residents and nonresidents have found that the Sipe Center is the perfect venue for weekend entertainment, keeping the theater busy.
“We will continue to bring top-rated family films. We have already started scheduling live performances for 2021,” Byler said. “We look forward to having a wide variety of musical and theatrical entertainment.”
