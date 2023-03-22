MCGAHEYSVILLE — When three longtime members of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors get together, the memories and years of friendship come rolling back.
Supervisors Bill Kyger, Michael Breeden and former supervisor Pablo Cuevas remember the decisions on the dais and the work they did together for years.
They remember the people they served for and served with, the discussions and sometimes tough conversations leading up to a decision, and working with county staff, the seven incorporated towns, other elected officials, the school system and City Council members.
Kyger, who began serving on the board in 1988 and Breeden, who came on in 1999, won’t be seeking reelection when their terms expire at the end of the year. Cuevas retired from the board of supervisors in 2019, after 30 years on the board.
“It turned into a family,” Breeden said. “I already miss [Cuevas.]”
Represent The County
Rockingham County is unique, Cuevas said. It’s the third largest geographical county in Virginia — with public lands on both sides — has seven incorporated towns and an independent city in the middle that it shares some services with.
Kyger cited a cooperative and communicative relationship with the incorporated towns, working together to help the towns grow and prosper. His current election district includes the incorporated towns of Bridgewater and Mount Crawford, but throughout his whole tenure on the board, he’s also represented Grottoes and Dayton.
“It makes being in this role delicate,” he said.
Cuevas’ district featured the northern part of the county, and Breeden’s included the eastern part. But despite representing different election districts, Breeden remembered advice Cuevas gave him when he first came on the board — when you serve on the board of supervisors, you don’t just represent your area, you represent the county.
“You’re supposed to address issues all over the county,” Cuevas said.
That philosophy gave supervisors a responsibility and respect to residents countywide.
“There’s always been a sensitivity to how our actions effect the neighbors,” Cuevas said.
Whenever the board makes a land-use decision, members analyze how it impacts the neighboring community and those residents, Cuevas said, noting the travel center proposal in Mauzy that the board rejected last summer. Kyger recalled that there’s been times on the board when members made a decision, looked back on it and recognize that it may not have been the correct move.
“We’ve always tried to correct a bad decision and own it,” Kyger said.
Cuevas also mentioned that the board would table issues if supervisors believed more time was needed before coming to a decision. It took tough conversations to get to discussions, but once a decision was reached, board members would still respect each other’s views, even if they didn’t agree.
“None of it has to do with being political,” Kyger said. “It has to do with, ‘How can we best provide for our citizens?’”
‘Common Good And Common Sense Approach’
Cuevas said the board was always fortunate to have positive relationships with elected constitutional officers, the county school board and state officials.
“We got support from both republicans and democrats in office,” Kyger said.
The board also developed relationships with city officials and staff to work together on issues like the growth of James Madison University and development on U.S. 33 and Port Republic Road.
“It takes time and trust ... we came to a common good and common sense approach,” Kyger said.
Working with the school board was also pleasant, they mentioned. Kyger said during their tenure on the board together, they’ve been a part of the construction, remodel or rehab of every school building in the county.
“None of them are fancy, but they work,” Kyger said.
But not all decisions the board made are looked back on positively. Kyger remembered the loop road debate of years ago. The county made the wrong decision in not building it before, Kyger said, and it’s now haunting the county.
Other decisions were more humorous. Kyger remembered a man seeking a special-use permit to store amusement supplies on his agricultural-zoned property, which, heeding the call of neighbors, the board turned down. Recognizing the property was zoned for agriculture, the property owner then decided to put hogs on the property — leading neighbors to call the supervisors and ask them to reconsider the special-use permit ruling.
But a positive they remember is their fiscal management of the county, Kyger said. When himself, Cuevas and former supervisor Chuck Ahrend became supervisors, the county was struggling to get balanced financially.
“That took a long time,” Kyger said. “We not only improved the county’s fiscal position, but we actually improved the county’s borrowing position.”
Consistent
There hasn’t been too much turnover on the board of supervisors over the past years, something Kyger said has been a benefit to the county, providing “consistent decision making.”
Within the past 30 years, the county’s had three administrators — Bill O’Brien, Joe Paxton and Stephen King — and three attorneys — George Aldhizer, Chris Brown and Tom Miller.
“We’ve served with some really good people,” Kyger said.
The three also brought their own, different perspectives to the table. Cuevas had a business mind, Kyger brought knowledge of the school system and fire and rescue, and Breeden had a grasp on Elkton and finances.
“Everybody brought something to the table that was valuable and valued, and respected,” Kyger said.
The longtime supervisors also tipped their caps to county staff they’ve worked with over the years — “Whatever we legislate, they have to put into action,” Kyger said.
“We’re blessed with not only a good working relationship with the five supervisors, we’ve had a pretty darn good staff to work with,” Kyger said.
Breeden said he was most proud of the work the county did with the school division, and supervisors communication with residents — “They’re comfortable when they come up and talk with us,” he said.
For Kyger, it was keeping the balance between development growth and preserving agriculture. When he first came on the board, the county was the top agricultural producer in Virginia, and it still is.
The most rewarding thing of being on the board, Kyger said, was “serving with the people I’ve served with.”
“And I’d say the same,” Breeden said.
