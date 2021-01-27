On the first day of 2021, one town took to Twitter to announce a new platform to share information with residents, with a twist.
A new post would be made daily.
With a New Year’s resolution set in stone, the town of Bridgewater set out to create Bridgewater Buzz — a new way to share news, important COVID-19 information and happenings around the town.
“The idea for the Buzz arose out of necessity,” Town Manager Jay Litten said. “We very much want citizens to be informed about the town.”
For years, Bridgewater has reached its residents by publishing a monthly newsletter, the Bridgewater Current. The newsletter, available online and mailed to residents, contains information on local attractions, upcoming events, updates on construction projects and a column by Litten.
Providing a newsletter to residents is something the towns of Elkton, Grottoes, Broadway, Dayton and New Market also do.
Although Bridgewater’s newsletter has a steady following, Litten said there is a limit to how much information can be conveyed in four pages once a month.
“I’m not just speaking to social matters like movies or concerts or celebrations,” he said. “I’m also speaking to the heart of governing: zoning, taxes and municipal services.”
Litten said town staff looked into using its Facebook page to share additional information with residents, but he said he didn’t feel comfortable using it to carry the town’s message.
“Our sense was that putting our news on Facebook would have been like putting an ad on the ‘Jerry Springer Show’: the content would have been fine, but it might well have been sandwiched by rage and misinformation,” he said.
After consideration, town staff took a different route and created Bridgewater Buzz on the same platform used for Ashby Eats — a guide to eating out in Bridgewater.
Litten said the goal of the daily blog is to create an “indispensable journal” of what residents need to know about living in the town.
As of Wednesday, topics covered in Bridgewater Buzz include reopening the Sipe Center, recycling at Sandy Bottom and COVID-19 vaccinations.
With nearly a month under its belt, Litten said readership has picked up nicely, adding that it will take time for residents to make checking out the site part of their daily routines.
Litten said it is a collaborative effort with town staff to come up with ideas, especially 365 of them.
“Our best ideas come out of our staff meetings,” he said. “In staff meetings, we go around the virtual room and describe what we’re working on. Our folks work so hard on so many different issues that ideas organically grow from the meetings.”
With the ability to subscribe to the daily blog posts, residents will also be able to read the monthly newsletter before it arrives in their mailboxes.
A link to Bridgewater Buzz can be found on the town’s website.
“The Buzz will allow one-stop shopping for news about Bridgewater,” Litten said.
When 365 blog posts are reached, Litten said he hopes to have accomplished what he set out to do in December — being world-class at sharing the town’s message with residents.
“For us, that just means delivering news on a daily basis that our citizens believe is worth reading on a daily basis,” he said.
