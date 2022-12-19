DAYTON — Bob Holton is ready to give it a go in Dayton.
At a meeting Monday, the Dayton Town Council appointed Holton as interim town manager. The former longtime Bridgewater administrator replaced Angela Lawrence, who was Dayton's town manager for about three-and-a-half years and resigned last week.
"He was the No. 1 thought," said Mayor Cary Jackson. "You can't ask for a better candidate."
Holton was the only person Town Council interviewed Monday evening, for about 20 minutes as council members met in a closed session.
"I wanted to be a part of Dayton," Holton said. "I've always enjoyed this community, and they have a need right now that I can fill. That's why I wanted to be a part of it."
Holton said his goals in Dayton are "fairly simple": to find a permanent town manager, to rebuild relationships with the business community and to conduct an independent evaluation of where departments stand.
Recently, there has been some turmoil between some local businesses and town administration, Holton said. He said he'd try to regain trust, and eliminate and reduce the division from the local business community.
"And for me, there's only one way to do that — I'm going to meet with them personally," he said. "You know, I will go to their place of business and sit down and talk to them for an hour, or whatever it takes, to find out what they don't like, what's bothering them, and bring back to the Mayor and Council any ideas I might have to help patch things up."
Jackson said Town Council sought Holton "because of the tenure that he had in Bridgewater." Holton was Bridgewater's town superintendent from 1973 to 2016, and formally retired from the town in 2020. This summer, he was appointed as Elkton's interim town manager, and withdrew from the post after a couple days.
"You're not going to find anybody anywhere that's got anything negative to say about Bob," Jackson said. "It's all positive, he's a class guy, he gets things done, and that's really what we want."
When Lawrence resigned, she said she enjoyed working for the town and loved its people, but noted the job became "increasingly more difficult" and that recent Town Council meetings got "much more divisive." Holton noted that he was able to diffuse tense situations when he first started in Bridgewater, and could do the same in Dayton.
"That's probably one of the reasons they wanted me," he said. "Bridgewater is a great community and now, the meetings run very smoothly. But once upon a time, meetings were a nightmare, and you can get an ulcer just anticipating them. We not only survived that, but learned how to deal with that, and accommodate people that have different opinions."
Holton said he'll hold the post until a permanent manager is named. Both him and Jackson said they looked forward to working and learning from each other.
"We're blessed that he's given us the opportunity for him to come work for us, because it's a great opportunity for us," Jackson said.
