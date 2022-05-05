DAYTON — After years of discussion and deliberation, Dayton town officials broke ground on a water treatment plant upgrade project at a ceremony Wednesday.
"It really is about clean drinking water for today and into the future," said Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson. "And for our water treatment plant operators, it makes their job a whole lot easier because they're not going to have those constant maintenance issues, getting calls in at 3 o'clock in the morning because a pump quit running, or something like that, in the plant."
According to town officials, the new facility, at 614 Bowman St., will provide safe drinking water to more than 650 residential, commercial and industrial customers. It will be able to treat 3 million gallons per day.
Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson makes remarks on how the project came to be. pic.twitter.com/D9LauLdGNS— Kellen Stepler (@KellenStepler) May 4, 2022
The project will cost $3.5 million and is expected to be completed by spring 2023. About $1.6 million is being paid through American Rescue Plan Act funding, and the rest is via town reserves, according to Town Manager Angela Lawrence. Through this funding, no debt is being incurred by the town.
"We could have done a cheaper plant and just upgraded the system we had, but we really felt that for the future, we needed to build the new building and the new plant to have the most efficient products," Jackson said.
Jackson said engineering for the project was completed in 2020, and the equipment was ordered the following year.
Construction and installation bids were received in February, and Waco Inc. was awarded the contract. Rhodenizer Construction, of Dayton, is constructing the building that will house the equipment.
"This truly is an exciting day," Jackson said. "I know for our water plant operators, they are excited because we have had tons of maintenance issues, which is the reason that we have to do this."
The current plant was built in 2000, Jackson said, and "really has served the town well."
"We have had a lot of filters that we've had to replace lately, which becomes very costly," he said. "We've got a good amount of life out of this plant."
