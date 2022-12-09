The town of Dayton will ring in the Christmas season today.
The town’s Christmas parade kicks off at 6 p.m. today, according to the town’s economic development coordinator, Meggie Roche. A tree lighting ceremony at Dove Park will immediately follow the parade.
The parade route begins at the town’s municipal building, and will take a left on Eastview Street, right on Thompson Street, left on Main Street, another left on College Street and will end at Dove Park, according to the town.
Some parade participants include Turner Ashby High School’s marching band, along with several fire trucks, walking groups, antique cars and other floats, Roche said.
Wilbur Pence Middle School band and choir students will lead the crowd at Dove Park with a series of Christmas carols, Roche said. Hot chocolate will also be offered.
Roche said that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Dove Park in Santa’s Workshop, where they will be visiting with kids, posing for pictures and handing out holiday craft kits, Roche said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.