Dayton Town Council held a closed-door meeting Monday to interview five applicants for the council’s vacant seat and is now closer to appointing a new member.
“We had five applicants,” said Cary Jackson, town mayor, after the Monday meeting. “We narrowed the field down to two and we’re going to ask them to come in for an in-person interview next Monday.”
The resumes and letters of interest of the five could not be obtained by the Daily News-Record on Monday since the records are protected by state law, according to a Monday afternoon email from Town Manager Angela Lawrence. Council members also did not provide the names of the two final applicants who will be invited in for interviews next week.
Before the Monday evening meeting, Councilperson Heidi Hoover said she was happy with the fact five people applied for the vacancy.
“It shows people want to get involved,” she said.
Hoover said she wanted to choose someone for council who is “invested in the community” and has “clear ideas” on the future of the Rockingham County town.
The open seat on the seven-member dais became vacant on March 5 when Councilwoman Tara Worthy resigned after moving out of the town with her family. The term of the vacant seat expires at the end of 2022.
Worthy was appointed to council in June 2016 to fill the vacancy left by Kehris Snead, who also moved out of town, according to Daily News-Record archives. Dayton council members must be residents of the locality.
Worthy ran unopposed in a special election in 2016 and was elected to a four-year term in 2018.
In the wake of Worthy’s departure, Jackson is the only member of council with more than a year of experience on the dais. Only the councilman-turned-mayor Jackson remains from the Town Council at this time last year.
Jackson was appointed in 2018 to an empty seat previously held by Laura Daily. Daily stepped down to focus on work, family and church, town officials said at the time. In 2020, Jackson was elected mayor of Dayton.
Council members Dale Rodgers and Bradford Dyjak are nearing their one-year mark on council after being appointed in May to fill the vacancies of council members Zachary Fletchall and L. Todd Collier, who died less than two weeks apart in April.
Dyjak and Rodgers won elections to keep their seats in November. In that election, Emily Estes, Heidi Hoover and Robert Seward also won their first election to council.
Rodgers said his decision for the council’s newest member would not be solely based on how long the applicant has lived in town.
“I don’t know that longevity of residence has anything to do with it as much as their general heart for the town and their desire to see the town prosper,” Rodgers said Monday. “It sounds cliche, but we’re looking for community-minded people that want to serve and people who want to give back. That’s what the council does. It’s not there to run the town, it’s there to help facilitate the town manager and staff.”
Lawrence and Jackson said Dayton Town Council aims to vote on the appointment at the town’s next meeting on April 12. The meeting is also slated to be in-person, but still with limitations on occupancy and other measures to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, according to Jackson and Lawrence.
Lawrence also said the town is working on setting up a livestream system for meetings to be broadcast, but it is not yet complete.
