An annual harvest celebration in Rockingham County has been postponed due to expected inclement weather.
Dayton Days, which features over 200 crafts vendors in Dayton, was originally scheduled to take place Saturday. However, Dayton Days will be postponed to Oct. 8 due to the rainy weather forecast, according to Meggie Roche, economic development coordinator for the town.
Drawing an estimated 25,000 visitors last year, Roche said organizers are hoping the new date will result in better turnout and more pleasant weather for the outdoor event.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.