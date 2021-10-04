DAYTON — It was a comfortably warm Saturday in Dayton and the streets were packed with out-of-towners and residents alike trying to find parking for the town’s 41st annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration.
The streets were lined with over 350 handmade arts and crafts vendors, more than 50 food trucks and a beer garden at Dove Park. There was also live music.
The streets were packed with shoppers and families clearly excited to be there after a year without the annual celebration last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There were vendors selling almost everything you could think of. But Carol Harris, who had driven in Saturday morning from Spotsylvania County, knew exactly where she was headed first.
Harris made her way to antique and home goods store Nanny’s Nook, which also had an extensive vendor display and tent outside for even more goods to be showcased.
After being introduced to Nanny’s Nook by a friend, Harris has been coming to Dayton to shop there for years. The owner, Jeanie Halbeisen, also calls Harris personally when she gets new things in.
“I’ve been buying things here for years. It’s just very homey,” Harris said. “And there is a personal touch.”
Halbeisen has owned Nanny’s Nook in Dayton for 14 years. She said that while Saturday was busy, it didn’t compare to years past.
“A typical year it’s packed in here, wall to wall. You can’t move,” Halbeisen said.
But it was “pretty busy,” the owner said, and that’s always a good thing.
According to Maggie Roche, economic development coordinator for the town of Dayton, it is estimated that 25,000 people attended the event.
