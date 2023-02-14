DAYTON — It’s been 10 years since Dayton’s last water and sewer rate increase.
But in those 10 years, interim town manager Bob Holton said, the town has lost 26 percent of the value its water and sewer rates bring in.
At Monday’s town council meeting, Holton proposed what he called a “very modest” three percent increase in both water and sewer rates, which would begin on July 1.
Council didn’t take action on the proposal Monday, but Holton said staff will include the increase as it writes the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Under the proposal, Dayton residents that use 2,000 gallons of water or less each month would see a 50-cent-per-month increase, totaling an extra $6 per year.
The “average family” that uses 5,000 gallons each month would see an increase of $1.27 per month or $15.24 per year, Holton said.
“This modest rate increase will produce minimum pain for the individuals or families, but will provide us with funds to ensure that our water and sewer expenses can be funded,” Holton wrote in a report to council. “Also, by adopting a plan tied to the [cost-of-living adjustment,] we’ll see continued modest gains.”
Holton also informed council that the town’s new water plant has been tested and is performing well. He said that on Feb. 8, the town sent water through the new system to residents for the first time.
The plant operates at a higher rate than the old plant, Holton said, which means the town will be able to supply the town’s industries and residents using less water from other sources.
In other business, council approved revisions to the town’s parks and facilities reservation policy. Rather than charging a fee to reserve facilities at Sunset and Cooks Creek Parks, Dayton officials will only permit town residents and nonprofit agencies to make reservations and the resident must be present during the reserved time.
Council also adopted an update to the town’s comprehensive plan. Comprehensive plans are required by state law and must be updated every five years. The document aims to guide and assist officials in the decision-making process but doesn’t bind officials to carry out any of the proposed projects.
