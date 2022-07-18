Dayton officials have secured grant funding that town leaders say will help revitalize the downtown area.
Earlier this month, Dayton received a Community Development Block Grant from the commonwealth to develop a downtown revitalization plan.
Meggie Roche, the town’s economic development coordinator, said the need for revitalization is something town officials have repeatedly heard from residents, business owners and elected officials. Results from a community input survey earlier this year show that respondents most commonly felt Dayton should focus its future efforts to improve town infrastructure and attract new businesses and restaurants.
“In that survey, respondents prioritized downtown-area general improvements,” Roche said.
Roche said that through the process, the town will create a collaborative vision for transforming downtown Dayton into a year-round destination through streetscaping and local business and pedestrian-focused developments.
Town officials have already received $5,000 to create opportunities for a public meeting, record an inventory of existing buildings and establish a project management team, Roche said.
“The initial portion will be to identify projects, and the next phase will bring in consultants and engineers,” she said.
Roche said a few projects town officials are already considering are a walkability plan, a parking analysis to determine if there is enough parking to support additional businesses, and ideas to improve the town’s appearance along the Va. 42 corridor.
A total amount of grant funding is to be determined.
The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission is providing grant writing services and administrative support.
Roche said a public meeting will be held Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dayton’s Town Hall to introduce the project.
“It’s an opportunity for public comment,” Roche said.
