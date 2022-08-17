DAYTON — According to Dayton economic development coordinator Meggie Roche, the plan to revitalize downtown has been discussed for many years.
And now, after being awarded $50,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding, town officials have kicked off the process to transform the downtown.
Town administration and representatives from the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission presented the process to develop a downtown revitalization plan at a community meeting Tuesday at the town's Sunset Park.
The CSPDC is providing administrative support, said Jeremy Crute, regional planner.
Crute said the purpose of the grant is to transform downtown Dayton into a year-round destination through streetscaping, supporting local businesses and adding additional ones, infrastructure improvements and pedestrian-oriented development.
He said a goal of the federal Community Development Block Grant is to aid in the prevention or elimination of blighted properties. According to Virginia code, a blighted property is a dilapidated or deteriorated structure that endangers the public's health, safety or welfare.
The grant funding requires Dayton to complete an inventory of town properties, and hold a public meeting and two "project team" meetings before the town can hire a consultant to complete the planning process. The project team includes county and town officials and Dayton business owners and residents. Those interested in being on the project team can contact town staff.
The inventory of town properties is complete, Dayton Town Manager Angela Lawrence said, and Tuesday's event served as the required public meeting. About 20 people — including Town Council member Emily Estes and Planning Commission member Lauren Rawley — attended the meeting.
The planning process takes about a year, Crute said. The plan can support and justify funding needs when town officials apply for grants, he said.
In Dayton's case, possible outcomes could include more local businesses, transportation and infrastructure improvements, improvements to pedestrian safety, establishing sufficient parking and the ability to "preserve and highlight the rich history that is there," Crute said.
Need For Revitalization 'Not New'
Roche and Lawrence cited a community input survey conducted earlier this year in which 119 residents gave feedback on town functions and their thoughts for the future. At the time, the survey's intent was to help officials update the town's comprehensive plan.
According to the survey, cited by Roche, respondents most commonly answered that Dayton should focus its future efforts on improving infrastructure, attracting new businesses and restaurants, moving or hiding power lines, promoting local businesses, beautifying the downtown area and improving the town's appearance along the Va. 42 corridor.
"The need for downtown revitalization is not new," Roche said.
Survey results also show 68.1% of respondents said they believe Dayton should be "spending time and money promoting the development of the downtown area," and 56.3% said it "should make greater/additional efforts to attract tourists to local businesses." More than three-quarters of respondents said they believe Dayton "should be spending time and money on the preservation of historic sites in Dayton."
