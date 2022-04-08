Crews will begin paving Main Street in Dayton next week, according to town officials.
Town officials said the paving is expected to take four days, weather permitting, and will begin on the southern end of Main Street near the blacksmith shop.
The paving company will deliver a notice to all households and businesses this week, officials said, and vehicles must be moved off the road.
Detours will be established as needed and posted on the town’s Facebook page. According to town officials, other roads in Dayton will be paved as the season progresses. This includes Willow West, the section of Westview that was not done last year, and other roads. Residents will be notified before construction begins.
— Staff Report
