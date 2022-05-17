A Dayton man died following a Saturday night car crash on Va. 42.
Virginia State Police said at 10:15 p.m., a 2012 Toyota Sienna was driving northbound on Va. 42 when the car ran off the road and hit a tree, just north of Cecil Wampler Road.
The driver, Ray D. Shank, 65, died at the scene. Police said Shank was not wearing a seat belt.
A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash, police said. VSP continues to investigate.
