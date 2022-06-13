Dayton Town Council and Planning Commission will consider plans for a future hair salon at its meeting tonight.
Muddy Creek Investments is requesting to rezone its property at 835 Mason St. to business to allow for a small hair salon. The lot is zoned for residential purposes.
Brian Carr, a representative for Muddy Creek Investments, wrote in his application that the lot would be used for a hair salon operated by two people.
"The building currently has Dry River Plumbing in part of it. To add an additional business (salon), there would need to be little work done," Carr wrote. "The person came to us desperately looking for a new spot for herself and one other person. Her landlord is going to be using her current space for something different. We are trying to get this process done as quickly as possible so that she would have a place to have her salon."
The owner of the hair salon currently leases a building on John Wayland Highway, named In His Image Hair Design.
Along with Dry River Plumbing, the parcel also holds the business office for Carr Masonry.
Town staff recommends approval. In the staff report, they wrote there is plenty of parking for the hair salon clients, and the rezoning would allow for additional businesses inside town limits.
The property would undergo renovations and improvements if rezoned, including painting and a new storefront.
"The block building is going to be repainted and the new store front door installed," Carr wrote. "There will be plenty of parking for the salon customers next to the building. This would bring in other possible customers to businesses on Mason St."
County officials had no issues or comment with the proposal, according to town documents, and representatives with the Virginia Department of Transportation said the rezoning would not have an impact on traffic.
The joint public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Dayton Town Hall, 125 B-Eastview St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.