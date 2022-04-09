Dayton’s Town Council and Planning Commission will consider loosening restrictions for businesses’ signs, and specify the lighting requirement for subdivisions in the town code at a joint public hearing Monday.
Recently, Dayton town staff received requests for signage in business-zoned districts, which exceed limits of a 100 square foot maximum sign regardless of the parcel’s size, according to town documents.
Town staff found this ordinance might be too restrictive at places like the Dayton Market and the Hair Corral complex, where there are larger parcels that contain multiple businesses.
According to town documents, town staff recommended the planning commission maximize the allowance to 350 square feet for properties where there are multiple businesses.
In other business, town council found at its Nov. 8 meeting the current lighting code is vague and needs to be expanded with more specificity, according to town documents. Currently, the code reads, “Subdividers shall be required to install streetlights throughout the subdivision at their expense.”
The proposed amendment states that streetlights will be provided within every residential subdivision, spaced approximately 150 feet apart. Street lights should be between 10-15 feet high, according to the proposed amendment.
Additionally, all outdoor lighting should minimize the light trespass and light pollution impact on adjacent properties, according to the proposed amendment.
No lighting should produce an unsafe glare on the streets, and higher lighting intensity levels should be provided at areas like crosswalks and parking lots.
Town staff recommended approval of the light requirements, according to town documents.
The joint public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
