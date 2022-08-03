For a local celebration mixing police officers with members of the community, Dayton Police Department officers — not in uniform but in special gray T-shirts — were sprinkled in with a large crowd of local families.
“The only person in uniform is the one who’s on duty. I think we’re a little more approachable in T-shirts,” Chief Justin Trout said. “We blend in with the crowd a little more.”
Holed up around a pavilion in Dayton’s Sunset Park, dozens of members of the community and officers from the police department celebrated Dayton’s second National Night Out, a police outreach event that took place across the country Tuesday. The annual affair aims to connect officers and their community with a barbecue, games and a very police-friendly competition.
“Anytime we can get the community out and interact with the police and find out that they’re good guys and they’re just one of us — later we’ll have a K-9 unit come out — it’s great to see,” Mayor Cary Jackson said.
Competing in the doughnut eating competition, a tradition that began at the inaugural event last year, officer Dean Roadcap said he spent the entire day preparing for the sticky competition with glazed donuts from Krispy Kreme.
“Woke up, ate a light breakfast and just drank a lot of water,” Roadcap said. “I love doughnuts.”
The family-friendly event began last year, organized by the Dayton Police Department and town of Dayton.
“We were going to plan on doing it the year before, but with COVID going on we decided to push it back a year,” Jackson said.
Last year’s event drew about 100 people, Trout said.
With more advertising, including a paper mailer and Facebook posting, Trout and Jackson said the event reached more people this year.
“We had a great crowd last year, but we had so many [people] say, ‘Hey, we didn’t know about it,’” Jackson said. “We’ve got a little bit more now than we did last year, but people are cycling in.”
National Night Out events also took place in Harrisonburg, a pop-up parade of sorts, and Timberville, with a celebration in American Legion Park that featured vehicle displays and a driving under the influence awareness booth, according to Cecilia Valdez, marketing and event coordinator for Timberville.
A dunk to go with the doughnuts, officers and Jackson took turns sitting in a dunk tank, while munchkins lined up to try and send them plunging into the water.
“I was in it last year, too, this is nothing new. Years and years I’ve been in dunk tanks,” Jackson said.
The event also featured barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers prepared by members of Dayton Town Council, snacks and Scotty’s Italian Ice along with an inflatable obstacle course.
Not just a treat for local families, National Night Out events are designed to link police officers to the community on a human level, building connections among people to increase trust between officers and their communities.
“This community is really great. It’s nice just to be driving around and every person you pass is waving and wants to talk to you,” Roadcap said.
Roadcap said he’s happy to be a part of the Dayton Police Department because it makes efforts throughout the year to connect with people, including Coffee with a Cop open houses at local restaurants and being present at community events such as Dayton Days Autumn Celebration.
“I love it, honestly,” said Roadcap, who wore a uniform because he was on-duty. “I just like seeing all the community out here having fun.”
Excitedly awaiting the competition, Roadcap said he’d never been in a food-eating contest before and admitted there would be some stiff competition, estimating he could probably eat six doughnuts before glazing over.
“That’s what I’m waiting for is the wild child coming in and [beating me],” Roadcap said.
