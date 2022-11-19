DAYTON — A proposed housing development off Mason Street in Dayton raises more questions than answers, town officials and residents say.
The Dayton Planning Commission recommended denial on Thursday of a rezoning requested by Blackwell Engineering to develop 3.19 acres for eight residential duplexes.
"I don't think it's something that we need to do," Chair Hunter Barnett said.
According to town documents, Hope Community Builders of Rockingham County is planning a development of 67 single-family homes and eight duplexes south of Mason Street.
The land is owned by Grames Family Trust, and Hope Community Builders has a contract to purchase it. It is part of a more than 30-acre tract made up of three separate lots.
The 10.5-acre lot is already zoned for low-density, single-family residential development, and the rezoning considered Thursday would make way for the eight duplexes.
The homes' exterior would look similar to nearby Southbreeze Estates, town documents said.
Dayton community development coordinator Christa Hall said town staff recommends denying the rezoning, due to the adjoining land being zoned for agriculture, the change in density and traffic issues on Mason Street that such a development would pose.
Barnett and Commissioners Lauren Rawley, Aaron Swindle and Bradford Dyjak voted to recommend denial. Colton Shifflett was absent.
Following the vote, engineer Ed Blackwell said he would work with town staff and be open to any adjustments on the site plan to address officials' concerns.
'Open Up Issues'
During a joint public hearing Nov. 14, some residents raised concerns about the proposal.
"My intuition is that that's going to open up issues for later down the road," said former council member Jeff Daly, referencing the more dense proposal.
He also said the development would not benefit Dayton residents.
"One of the benefits living in Dayton is that we've got low real estate tax," Daly said. "Seventy-eight percent of our revenue is that we sell water to Cargill. This is going to be ... this is considered a loss leader."
Others raised concerns if college students could rent or live in the duplexes, but that would not be allowed for this proposal, Hall said Thursday.
Hall read a comment from Terri and Harold Knicely that said the rezoning would have "a negative impact on the community of Dayton."
"Currently, the traffic on Mason Street consists of a significant amount of tractors and buggies, and the increase in traffic would increase the risk of accidents," the comment said. "The communities in Dayton are among the most desirable in Rockingham County to live. Changing the rezoning would be the first step in higher densities to other land developments in Dayton, and decrease existing homes property values.
"To me, it seems that it is not to create more housing, but to make more profit by creating more housing per acre. Please keep the zoning as is, and preserve the town of Dayton as the beautiful rural community that it is," the comment said.
The Dayton Town Council will consider the request at its Dec. 12 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.