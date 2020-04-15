The town of Dayton is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat on Town Council, with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2020. Those interested would need to submit a letter of interest and resume to council no later than May 1.
The Dayton Town Council meets on the second Monday of each month and council members are expected to serve on two committees that meet at least quarterly.
To qualify, a candidate must be a resident within the corporate boundaries of the town and be a qualified voter.
For additional information or to submit an application, contact Town Superintendent Angela Lawrence. Interviews will be held through Zoom during the week of May 4 as part of a closed session council meeting.
