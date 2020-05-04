After the unexpected deaths of two council members, the town of Dayton will began interviewing eight candidates during a closed session today through Zoom.
During the meeting, Town Manager Angela Lawrence said, Town Council will interview each candidate in a separate breakout room on Zoom, one by one, in 15-minute interviews. In addition to submitting a letter of interest and resume, each candidate was given a series of questions to be submitted as part of the application.
“The council anticipates appointing both positions at its meeting next Monday, May 11,” Lawrence said.
Dayton first began seeking potential applicants after the death of L. Todd Collier, a council member, pastor, husband and father who died April 7. He had been serving on council since 2016, with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2020.
Less than two weeks later, Councilman Zachary Fletchall died from leukemia. His term was also set to expire Dec. 31, 2020.
Those appointed will serve out the remainder of Collier and Fletchall’s terms and will have to seek re-election for a full term. Those up for re-election in November are Cary Jackson, Jeffrey Daly, Robert Ohgren and Mayor Sam Lee.
Lawrence said it would be difficult to "fill the void" that Collier and Fletchall have left, given that both had unique interests and knowledge that made them excellent council members.
"However, the applications received illustrate that there are many in Dayton who love this community and who would bring their own strengths to the positions," she said. "I am confident that the mayor and council will appoint two new members who will continue to move Dayton forward in the best direction possible. The future of Dayton looks encouraging."
