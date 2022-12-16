The Dayton Town Council scheduled a special meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss hiring an interim town manager.
Monday will be the first day the town doesn’t have a town manager, as Town Council accepted Angela Lawrence’s resignation at its meeting Dec. 12. Lawrence’s last day is Friday.
Lawrence was the town’s manager since July 2019.
The agenda states that Town Council will convene in a closed session to discuss the status of an interim town manager. Following the meeting Monday, Mayor Cary Jackson said the next step would be to consider hiring an interim replacement for Lawrence.
“Following the closed session, the Town Council may convene in open session to vote upon the hiring of an Interim Town Manager,” the meeting notice states.
The town has also opened the application process for interested individuals to fill a vacant Town Council seat, what most public speakers at Monday’s Town Council meeting recommended it do.
The candidate fills a vacant seat left by Heidi Hoover, who resigned from council Nov. 26.
The appointment would serve a term ending Dec. 31, 2023, according to town documents.
To be eligible for consideration, interested Dayton residents should submit a resume and letter of interest to town clerk Christa Hall no later than 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.
In their letters of interest, prospective candidates should answer what interested them in serving on the Town Council and what motivated them to apply. They should also answer what they like most and least about Dayton, and what challenges they see facing the town, according to town documents.
Applicants should also answer what they consider to be long-term and short-term priorities for the town, and how they’d hope to describe Dayton in five to 10 years from now. They also should explain what unique qualities they’d bring to the Town Council, and what would make them a good candidate.
According to town documents, Town Council will interview prospective candidates in the council chambers of the Dayton Town Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, and make an appointment at the Jan. 9 Town Council meeting.
The Dayton Town Council was scheduled to consider appointing council member Robert “Bob” Wolz to the position at its Dec. 12 meeting, but Wolz withdrew from being considered before any potential action could be taken.
Wolz did not seek reelection to his seat.
Council member Emily Estes and some attendees at the meeting said it was nothing personal against Wolz, but they questioned the process in how council was going to appoint a member. They said the move lacked transparency and should have been opened up to all interested individuals, like how it’s been done in the past.
Jackson rebutted by saying the situation was “unique,” and that Wolz couldn’t commit to another 4-year term, but could for just another year. This year’s Dayton Town Council election was unopposed, Jackson noted, and he said appointing Wolz would provide continuity to the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.