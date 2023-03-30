Dayton officials will hear comments regarding proposed rate changes during a meeting April 10.
According to town documents, the proposed ordinance increases and resets the fees for residential and solid trash collection, rates for water and sewer service and charges for rezoning applications and subdivision plat reviews.
The proposed adjustments, according to the town, are in connection with the budgeting process for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposal increases the monthly charges for commercial and residential trash collection from $16 to $19.
The refuse rate, according to town officials, is to keep up with waste management increases that the town passes along to residents.
It also increases the rates of charges for water and sewer service by 3%. Interim Town Manager Bob Holton gave council a heads-up on the increase during a February meeting.
At the time, Holton said the town had not increased its water and sewer rates in the past 10 years, therefore losing 26% of the value its water and sewer rates bring in.
The proposal, Holton said, would have Dayton residents that use 2,000 gallons of water or less each month seeing a 50-cent-per-month increase, totaling an extra $6 per year.
Residents that use{span} 5,000 gallons each month would see an increase of $1.27 per month or $15.24 per year under the proposal, Holton said.
“This modest rate increase will produce minimum pain for the individuals or families but will provide us with funds to ensure that our water and sewer expenses can be funded,” Holton said in February. “Also, by adopting a plan tied to the [cost-of-living adjustment,] we’ll see continued modest gains.”
The proposed ordinance amendment also adopts a fee of $350 plus $50 per acre for subdivision plat review and applications for a rezoning request.
It also clarifies the costs of re-advertisement incurred at the applicant’s request or error will be billed to the applicant as an additional fee.
Dayton’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed increases to fees and charges at 5:30 p.m. on April 10. The town council will hold its hearing during its regular meeting April 10 at 6 p.m.
The hearings will be held at the Dayton Town Hall, located at 125-B Eastview St.
