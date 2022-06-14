Dayton Town Council approved the town’s $6 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday.
The budget features $3.66 million in the water and sewer fund, $2.14 million in the general fund, and $205,000 in the capital projects fund. According to Town Manager Angela Lawrence, $1.07 million is included in transfers that were double counted in the general fund, and the water and sewer fund.
Dayton’s real estate tax rate will remain at 8 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
Effective July 1, refuse collection fees will cost $18 every month.
Town employees will see a 7% raise under the new budget.
The budget allots $591,550 in expenditures to the general government fund and $705,000 to public safety.
Nearly $492,000 is delegated to public works, $171,750 to parks and recreation, and $181,300 to community development.
Capital Improvements
In other business, Dayton officials approved a capital improvements program. A capital improvements plan influences a locality's comprehensive plan, which generally outlines goals, objectives and implementation strategies contained for the future of the town, Lawrence said.
The program, which runs until fiscal year 2027, includes $50,000 in the fiscal 2023 budget for a generator for the town’s second well, as town officials seek to supply generators for each of the town’s wells and pump houses.
Town officials will also study how feasible it is to install a bike and buggy lane on Mason Street. Lawrence said that without the lane, "conflicts between horse and buggy, bicyclists, tractors and motor vehicles will continue."
Other capital improvements include a bicycle and pedestrian safety plan, and the installment of directional signage and welcome signs to draw travelers into Dayton.
According to town documents, upgrades to Dayton's water treatment plant are expected to be done in the upcoming fiscal year.
Town Council also approved a rezoning request from Muddy Creek Investments, which plans to open a hair salon at 835 Mason St.
Town staff and Dayton's Planning Commission recommended approval. No one spoke about the request during the public hearing.
And, Dayton officials recognized the Silver Lake Historical District and the efforts of its owner, Cheryl Lyon. A dedication ceremony was held June 5 as part of the Mill's 200th anniversary.
The 104-acre district is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
