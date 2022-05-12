The town of Dayton is presenting a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that “balances investments in our people, our infrastructure and our community,” according to officials.
Dayton’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is just over $6 million.
Town Manager Angela Lawrence said more than $1 million is included in transfers that are double counted in the water and sewer fund and the general fund.
Lawrence said the revenue generated from water and sewer is transferred to the general fund. She said the actual expenditures for the 2023 fiscal year are $4.8 million, despite being advertised at $6 million, due to the transfer.
In Lawrence’s presentation to Town Council on Monday, she said “the proposal assumes the pandemic phase of COVID is over” and that revenues are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Revenues And Expenditures
Lawrence said the largest percentage of revenue in the budget comes from local taxes and fees. Dayton’s real estate tax rate will remain at 8 cents for every $100 of assessed value, she said.
Unlike other localities, Dayton does not have a personal property tax on vehicles and trucks.
Dayton’s meals tax rate is 5%.
There is no adjustment to business license rates, due to Town Council’s desire to attract new small businesses, Lawrence said.
Refuse collection fees will increase to $18 a month.
The budget includes 7% salary increases across the board for town employees.
Lawrence said water and sewer revenues are expected to be relatively flat for the coming year.
In expenditures, the proposal allots $591,550 to a general government fund and $705,000 to public safety.
Nearly $492,000 is delegated to public works, $171,750 to parks and recreation, and $181,300 to community development.
A public hearing for the proposed budget is scheduled for June 6 at 6 p.m. in the Dayton Town Council chambers at 125 B-Eastview St. in Dayton.
Capital Projects
A separate capital improvements program has been developed to be considered at the same time as the proposed budget, Lawrence said.
Upgrades to the town’s water treatment plant are expected to be done in fiscal year 2023, according to town documents.
Town officials are also undergoing a project to supply generators for each well and pump house. According to town documents, $50,000 is needed in the 2023 fiscal budget for the town’s Well 2.
A feasibility study for a bike and buggy lane on Mason Street is projected for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Lawrence said without the lane, “conflicts between horse and buggy, bicyclists, tractors and motor vehicles will continue.”
Town officials also propose a bicycle and pedestrian plan to set a strategy for improving bicycle and pedestrian facilities throughout town.
The town also projects to spend $50,000 to install directional signage and welcome signs in the upcoming fiscal year. According to town documents, the signage will draw people from Va. 42 to the downtown area, welcome center and museum and the Silver Lake area.
