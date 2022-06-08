DAYTON — Two minutes was all it took for Dayton Town Council’s meeting Monday, as no members of the public spoke about the town’s $6 million proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The meeting was held solely to hear public comment on the budget. Town Manager Angela Lawrence said council will consider adopting the budget at its meeting Monday.
July 1 marks the beginning of the new fiscal year.
Dayton’s proposed budget amounts to $6 million split between $2.14 million in the general fund, $205,000 in the capital projects fund and $3.66 million in the water and sewer fund. Lawrence said $1.07 million is included in transfers double counted in the water and sewer fund, and the general fund.
The largest percentage of revenue in the proposal comes from local taxes and fees. Dayton’s real estate tax rate will remain at 8 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
The proposal increases refuse collection fees to $18 a month and provides a 7% raise for all town employees.
In expenditures, the budget has $705,000 for public safety and $591,550 for a general government fund. Nearly $492,000 is allotted to public works, $171,750 to parks and recreation, and $181,300 to community development.
With the budget, Town Council will also consider a separate capital improvements program on Monday.
In that proposal, projects include a feasibility study for a bike and buggy lane on Mason Street, generators at each well and pump house, a bicycle and pedestrian plan, and the installation of directional signage and welcome signs.
The town’s water treatment plant upgrades are expected to be complete in fiscal year 2023, according to town documents.
Dayton Town Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of Dayton Town Hall, 125 B-Eastview St.
