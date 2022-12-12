DAYTON — Dayton Town Manager Angela Lawrence has resigned, effective Friday.
The Dayton Town Council accepted Lawrence's resignation unanimously at its meeting Monday, after convening in a closed session for about an hour-and-a-half.
Lawrence became Dayton's town manager in July 2019. She left the meeting as the Town Council entered its closed session, and returned during the closed session because the Town Council called her back. She was not present when Council accepted her resignation.
Lawrence said she gave Dayton's personnel committee notice a couple months ago that she intended to resign within six months. She loved working for the town of Dayton and loved its people, but said the job became "increasingly more difficult."
"I want to be somewhere where the community can grow and prosper with my assistance," she said in an interview with the Daily News-Record after the meeting adjourned.
She said recent Dayton Town Council meetings and other public government meetings have become "much more divisive," but her decision to resign was "not a knee jerk reaction" to an October council meeting where some residents and business owners voiced displeasure with Lawrence's actions toward downtown businesses leading up to and during the Dayton Days autumn festival.
Some speakers during the October meeting said Lawrence “targeted” and “bullied” some downtown businesses and asked her behavior be addressed, while she said she was enforcing rules set by the town, according to the meeting’s minutes. At the time, she said she was sorry that the business community was upset, and that she did not mean to cause friction among the town businesses.
Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson said after the meeting that Lawrence's resignation was voluntary.
"During Ms. Lawrence's time in Dayton, she built a stellar team which she engaged in personal development," he said from a prepared statement after the meeting. "Many of those staff members hold certifications in their field. She has led this team in the completion of many long term projects. The Mill Street project had been talked about in plans drawn up more than 20 years ago. We are nearing the completion of the new water treatment plant, and the town has received many grants under her guidance. We wish her the best in whatever the next chapter holds for her."
Jackson said there is no set plan currently to hire a town manager, but that he will make some "phone calls starting tomorrow" and look to hire an interim town manager.
Lawrence said she thoroughly enjoyed her time in Dayton. She said she wasn't sure what the future held for her.
"It's a wonderful community ... it's hard to leave; hard to go," she said.
When Town Council approved Lawrence's resignation, it also approved her severance package to six months of salary and benefits, plus her accrued and unused paid time off, according to the motion.
Before Dayton, Lawrence was Chase City’s town manager.
Council Spars Over Vacancy
In other business, council member Robert "Bob" Wolz withdrew from possibly being appointed to fill a vacancy on the Town Council left by Heidi Hoover, who resigned Nov. 26.
Wolz did not seek reelection to his term, which expires at the end of the year.
Council member Emily Estes and some members of the public questioned the process town officials took to consider filling the vacant seat. She said it was nothing personal against Wolz, but that the town should have been more transparent and opened up the opportunity for community members to apply for the vacant seat.
Estes cited previous times where Council accepted applications from interested community members wanting to serve on Town Council, and brought them in for interviews before being appointed. She read two emails she received from Dayton residents, asking them to make the appointment process public.
Jackson said the situation was "unique."
"Ms. Hoover resigned effective immediately. We had a sitting council member who could not commit to a four-year term, so he did not run in the November election," Jackson said. "He however is able to commit to a one-year term until the special election.
"There were also no additional candidates who ran in last month's election. If someone was interested in being on Council, that would have been an outstanding opportunity to do that," he continued.
During the public comment period, Wolz slid Jackson a letter while on the dais, notifying Jackson that he decided to back out of that appointment.
With Hoover's resignation, town attorney Jason Bowman will file a petition in the Rockingham County Circuit Court for a special election to the Dayton Town Council to take place in November 2023. The person elected at the special election will serve from January 1, 2024 to the end of the year.
Council did direct town staff to advertise for the vacant seat.
Wolz said he enjoyed serving on the Town Council.
"I want you guys to know, I love this town as much or more than you do," Wolz said, emotionally. "It's part of the reason why I'm giving my time away for this."
Estes reiterated that the issue was not with Wolz himself, but rather with the process, and that some Dayton residents were upset. She said she even hoped Wolz would apply for the vacant seat.
"I like you, I think you do a good job; just sign up and allow other people to sign up," she said. "If you're the best pick out of everybody, let's get it going. We need somebody ... that does care. But it just needs to be done the same way it was done for (council member) Susan (Mathias) and for (council member) Dale’s (Rodgers) replacement. It's just that they're upset. They knew that Heidi was gone, and they just weren't told."
Jackson said he wished Wolz the best, and also apologized to him "for this evening."
"Anybody can say that, you know, 'Council is trying to hide things, we have our own agenda,' and we hear that a lot," Jackson said. "But that is not the case. The case is we were trying to do what was best for council. Conversations were had, and we believe that was the right thing for council."
