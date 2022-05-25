A man was found dead inside a vehicle at the Rockingham County Public Schools Central Office parking lot Tuesday morning.
Police say the man had no connections to RCPS or the surrounding area.
At about 10 a.m., the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Central Office staff for a report of an unfamiliar cargo van parked in the front corner of the parking lot.
Upon arrival, police located the deceased man inside the van, which had an out-of-state license plate.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said foul play is not suspected.
Police believe the man died of natural causes, Hutcheson said, the investigation continues.
