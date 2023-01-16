As a decision looms on the status of Rockingham County's possible acquisition of the water and sewer system on the Massanutten Mountain, representatives of its current owner are raising additional clarifications for the Supervisors' consideration.
County officials are considering a resolution to offer $25.8 million to purchase the system. The county Board of Supervisors, and the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority, which is set up as the members of the board of county supervisors but as a separate, independent board, held a joint closed session meeting on Wednesday, and no action was taken.
Officials have said they don't anticipate any further consideration of the resolution, until at least the Board of Supervisors' Jan. 25 meeting.
The Massanutten Property Owners Association's Board of Directors will meet Jan. 21 to consider a formal resolution supporting the County's proposed acquisition. Representatives with Great Eastern Resort Corp., owners of Massanutten Resort, said during the Dec. 14 public hearing that they support the proposed acquisition.
In a letter sent to board members on Wednesday, Massanutten Public Service Corporation President Dana Hill thanked officials for tabling the resolution during a Dec. 14 meeting. He said that the Massanutten Public Service Corporation is a private company, and its assets are "not for sale."
"We are owners and operators," Hill's letter reads. "Because we are unwilling sellers, if Rockingham County would like to own the facilities, it must proceed, as all government authorities wishing to 'take' private property, and file a condemnation proceeding and pay MPSC Fair Market Value for the assets.
"If you decide to engage in the condemnation process, it will be long and costly as MPSC is under no obligation to assist in any way nor indicate what the Fair Market Value is in our experience. We are prepared to use every resource at our disposal to protect our property and the right to provide water and wastewater services to our customers in Massanutten," it continued.
Hill wrote that the state has authorized the Massanutten Public Service Corporation to provide water and wastewater services to the Massanutten community, an obligation it takes seriously. The letter said the corporation is "committed to an open, candid discussion focused on identifying reasonable and responsible solutions our customers want."
He wrote that the draft resolution, read by County Attorney Tom Miller before the Dec. 14 public hearing, contained "several inaccurate statements and mischaracterizations" that were made "without any context, about the quality of water, system reliability, and response to our customers."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires the Massanutten Public Service Corporation to document and communicate with customers about the water quality it provides, and that the Consumer Confidence Report is made available in June of each year, the letter states. Water delivered to customers meets or exceeds quality standards set by state and federal authorities, it states.
The letter states that the Massanutten Public Service Corporation has invested more than $4.5 million since 2020 "to comply with environmental regulations, reduce leaks, maintain water quality, and provide system resiliency."
"We plan to invest an additional $1.3 [million] over the next five years," Hill wrote. "These investments in the systems are above and beyond routine equipment replacement and repairs."
Hill said that in 2022, the Massanutten Public Service Corporation received 77 service or quality-related calls, which represents 3.6% of its total customer base. He said their staff strives to respond to, and resolve all customer concerns quickly. The disposition of service calls are monitored by the state corporation commission, and staff can be reached at any time with any issue that may arise, Hill wrote.
"We realize Rockingham County is asking customers to contact them with any issue or concern related to Massanutten Public Service Corporation in an effort to characterize our water quality, system reliability and customer response in a bad light," Hill wrote. "Accusations without any context are in no one's best interest. I respectfully request that you provide us with all concerns, and we will address them as always."
Rockingham County has advanced $385,000 to the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority for engineers, appraisers, and lawyers, and anticipates spending up to $1 million. Massanutten water and sewer users would bring the money, and the county would get the statutory power to acquire and operate the system on Massanutten’s behalf, county officials have said, and only people in the area of authority will pay the costs and expenses of the system.
Because the Massanutten Public Service Corporation is not a willing seller, the county should expect to enter a condemnation process in the courts. Even if the condemnation process is not successful, Massanutten water and sewer users could pay as much as $3 million.
County Administrator Stephen King said the county has a fair offer, from a professionally prepared appraisal. He said Massanutten residents have consistently come before the Board of Supervisors for more than 20 years, imploring the county to obtain the system.
The rates on the mountain are "just too high," King said, and that the county didn't want to get involved, but considers doing so for the Massanutten water and sewer users. The Massanutten Public Service Corporation has shown an inability to keep rates at a "reasonable level," he said.
"We don't do this for enthusiasm," he said.
County officials have said that if the purchase price determined by a court is close to its $25.8 million appraisal, Massanutten water and sewer users' bills should not increase.
King said the county has the economy and scale to operate the system. In response to Hill's questions about costs, King said the county would have a better understanding once a court would decide the final cost.
