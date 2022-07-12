The Rockingham County School Board was set to receive a legal report on a proposed policy during a closed session following Monday’s regular meeting. However, the School Board member who proposed the policy, Matt Cross, was not present at Monday’s meeting.
Cross contacted School Board Chair Dan Breeden this weekend and said he would not be in attendance on Monday due to needing to chaperone one of his children.
Breeden told the audience Monday that the decision was made to delay the legal report until Cross could be in attendance given that he is the originator of the policy.
Breeden said he thought it was only right to delay the report until “[Cross] can hear what is said.”
A policy proposed by Cross would require teachers to call a student by their requested name if it deviates from the name they are registered as. In addition, parents would be notified by an administrator of any name change request made by a student under the proposed policy.
Many have spoken for and against the proposed policy, and there will be plenty of additional time to do so as a vote on the policy is unlikely to come until September now.
Originally, the policy was expected to receive a reading at the School Board’s first August meeting and a vote during the board’s second August meeting, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl has said. However, due to the delay in the legal report, this will push the timeline by at least one meeting, Breeden said.
“I think it will come to a vote at some point,” he said.
Cross originally presented the policy at a School Board meeting on May 23. Cross had previously expressed concern at an earlier meeting that the School Board did not have a policy to notify parents of a student’s name change request.
According to Scheikl, the School Board’s legal counsel has been reviewing the policy against existing laws and policies that would come into conflict with the proposed policy.
Breeden reiterated at Monday’s meeting that legal counsel does not tell the School Board how to vote. Counsel doesn’t tell the School Board whether the policy is good or bad. All it does is present what exists legally currently.
Based on that, the proposed policy may look different than first presented when it is read as an information item in August. After it has been advertised and presented as an information item, a vote can take place at a subsequent meeting.
At the last meeting in June, the public was largely split between those speaking for and against the policy. Those for the policy said parents have the right to know what is going on with their children in the schools. Those against the policy say it will out children to parents who may not be supportive, putting them in a situation that could lead to abuse.
Three School Board members — Breeden, Jackie Lohr and Lowell Fulk — have said they do not support the policy as presented. School Board member Charlette McQuilkin said she will await the advice of legal counsel.
Two members of the public spoke against the policy at Monday’s meeting. No members of the public spoke in favor of the policy.
