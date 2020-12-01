In an effort to answer questions by his constituents, Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, will host an informal town hall Thursday from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Sipe Center.
As part of the “Coffee with the Delegate” event, coffee will be provided by Runion’s office, and donations will be collected to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused challenges we could have never foreseen,” Runion said in a press release. “It’s important now more so than ever to what directly from constituents and the impact the General Assembly will have on their lives moving forward.”
To attend the event, RSVP at Chris@ChrisRunion.com.
— Staff Report
