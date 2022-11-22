Motorists using the Friedens Church Road replacement bridge detour may experience delays beginning next week, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
A Monday press release from VDOT said that flagging will occur at the intersection of Va. 682 and North River Road, Va. 867, starting Monday.
Flaggers will control traffic Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 30 days, according to VDOT. Traffic will be diverted onto a gravel driving surface through the work zone.
As part of the project, the intersection will be raised about 5 feet to improve sight distance over the adjacent Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing.
The intersection is at the end of the detour route, which has been in place since March for contractors to replace the Friedens Church Road bridge over Pleasant Run. The detour is scheduled to continue through early 2023, VDOT said.
Traffic east of the bridge should take Va. 867 and turn right onto U.S. 11, and proceed to Va. 257. Motorists should then turn right and go to where Va. 257 turns into Va. 682.
Traffic west of the bridge should head west on Va. 682, which turns into Va. 257, and continue to the U.S. 11 intersection. Motorists should turn left onto U.S. 11 and proceed to Va. 687, and turn left on Va. 687 and continue to Va. 682.
Truck drivers will see a tight turn area at the Va. 682 and Va. 867 intersection, and should be alert for curves on Va. 867, VDOT said. The Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing at Va. 867 has stop and proceed signs and pavement markings leading to the crossing.
