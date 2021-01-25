Patrick Fritz learned a lot during his time in the Navy. One of the many lessons that he's carried with him is there is a difference between having a complaint and whining.
"When you present problems with no solutions, you are whining," Fritz said. But if you come at a problem from a solution-oriented standpoint, it's not whining, he said.
Fritz believes he has some answers to problems that exist in the 26th District, and is therefore throwing his hat in the ring for the House of Delegates this fall. Currently, the seat is held by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway.
"I've watched over the last 12 years our country and our commonwealth become more and more polarized," said Fritz, a Democrat who grew up in the area. "And I think there is a false dichotomy in play."
Fritz served in the U.S. Navy for 15 years. He was injured during a deployment and medically retired as a result. Because of his service and early retirement, Fritz has the flexibility to pursue community activism and volunteerism, he said.
Fritz, who lives in Broadway, is involved in the schools in that community, as well as fundraising to provide micro-loans to members of the community.
"People need to eat now. They don't have time for policy action," he said. "I've had people send me a grocery list and I go out and raise a little money, and give out a micro-loan in the form of $40 worth of groceries."
While in the military, Fritz was required to be apolitical. But it was always an aspiration of his to hold public office.
"Even if it was dog catcher," Fritz joked."I want to be a part of the democracy that I love so much and that I fought for."
This is a scary time for people during the pandemic, Fritz said. Being out of school is traumatizing for students and parents are scared about how they are going to provide for their families while they're out of work due to COVID-19, he said.
One thing that people need more than ever is strong leadership, Fritz said.
"Conflict is usually a result of fear, fear is a result of uncertainty, and uncertainty is the result of poor leadership," Fritz said."There is a significant lack of leadership at the federal level and within the commonwealth and in the district."
There are a lot of issues that are important to Fritz, but at the end of the day it's about taking care of the people in the 26th District, he said.
"I love this area," he said. "I chose to come back and raise my family. ... If you take care of people, everything else will fall into line."
Fritz is the father of three teenagers, and his wife is expecting their fourth child.
Wilt could not be reached for comment.
