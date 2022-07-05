CLOVER HILL — Clad in a reflective vest, clean canvas sneakers and a white linen shirt with tiny blue and red stars, Sandra Rohrer, of Clover Hill, seemed to know every single person in a line of 50-plus vehicles getting ready for a parade Monday.
Though it draws hundreds, if not thousands of spectators to the Clover Hill and Lilly communities, Rohrer — who founded the annual Clover Hill July 4 Parade nearly 30 years ago — makes the event feel like an old-school, neighborhood affair.
“I say every year I’m never going to do it again, but I do it,” said Rohrer, who’s been organizing the parade for nearly three decades. “My boys — that’s my oldest one out there [directing traffic]. My other one’s on his way.”
Founded in the early 1990s by Rohrer, the parade started out as a quaint neighborhood affair — a handful of kids took to the streets on their bicycles decorated in American flags and stars. It returned Monday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. along Clover Hill Road.
Getting bigger each year, Monday’s parade — which is also put on by the Clover Hill Ruritan Club — was led by fire trucks and ambulances from local departments, including the Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company and the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company and some veterans from the Proud American Riders motorcycle club, based in Harrisonburg.
The current parade, which has no formal registration process or entry frees, in some ways is a far cry from the kids on bicycles of yore.
It included an estimated 50-plus vehicles, which included kids on dirt bikes and ATVs, along with people of all ages on decorated floats, tractors, trucks and plenty of classic cars, including a showroom quality 1930 Ford Coupe, driven by husband-and-wife Jimmy Messerley and Wanda Messerley.
“He keeps it under a lot of blankets,” said Wanda Messerley, who got the car as a gift for her husband in 2002. “We used to go to a lot of car shows but it gets hot just sitting there.”
The Messerleys followed a 1953 Packard, driven by Sonny Henkel, of Dale Enterprise, along with his wife, Myrna Henkel. They’ve owned the car for about 15 years, Sonny Henkel said.
“I tell everybody, I’ve got two more payments on it and it’s mine,” Sonny Henkel said. “I restored it.”
Spectators, dressed in their red, white and blue best, lined up along the 1.5-mile stretch of Clover Hill Road between Coopers Mountain Road and the Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company, to watch the parade from lawn chairs, blankets, front stoops and truck beds.
In many ways, the parade has stayed the same over the years.
Flipping through one of the photo albums she’s kept, it includes pictures of the very first festival when her son Josh Stiteler was just 2 years old.
“He was actually in the back seat on my bike,” Rohrer said.
Rohrer’s two sons, Josh Stiteler and Gary Stiteler, have been a part of the parade ever since. This year, the two — now in their 30s — helped direct traffic along with Rohrer’s husband, Phil Rohrer.
“It’s been fun,” Phil Rohrer said. “At least we’re having nice weather today. Sometimes you’re standing out here and its 90 degrees and you’re frying. And sometimes it rains.”
Deputy Rescue Chief Ryan Kline, of the Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company, said he has been a part of the Clover Hill July 4 Parade since he was a child. This year he came back with his 1-year-old son, Morrison Kline, and his wife, Eva Kline, who moved to the area from Ohio.
“The kids get so excited. It’s amazing,” Rohrer said. “[Our kids] grew up, now they’re doing it for their kids. It’s just unreal.”
