A new development may be coming to Rockingham County’s Stone Port area.
Cathcart Properties Inc., of Charlottesville, submitted a rezoning request to change a 3-acre agricultural parcel and a 15-acre business parcel to planned multifamily development. The land is located between Apple Valley Road and Stone Spring Road, just south from the Stone Spring and Peach Grove Avenue intersection.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission will consider the request at its Aug. 2 meeting.
Documents show seven apartment buildings, with no more than 271 multifamily units. The draft site plan is conceptual and could be subject to change.
The development, named The Wentworth, aims to be “a luxury living, community-oriented, and pedestrian friendly multi-family neighborhood,” according to a plan description submitted by Cathcart.
“This is planned to be accomplished through several key design elements focused on the importance of the combination of high-quality living with highly desired private common amenities, all while offering the perfect combination of country comforts and city convenience,” according to the plan description.
The proposed site is located next to an existing Cathcart property, Bellaire at Stoneport Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Cathcart proposes building the development in two phases. The first includes up to 159 units and common area amenities, which consist of a clubhouse, pool, playground, dog park, multipurpose court, car wash and trash compactor.
All water and sewer services would be connected to county-owned and maintained supply mains.
Primary access to the proposed development will be from Stone Spring Road and an extension of Port Hills Drive, according to county documents. A connection from Apple Valley Road will be built for emergency vehicles.
The maximum height for apartment buildings is 75 feet, according to the draft site plan.
Five-hundred-ninety parking spaces are proposed, along with 24 bicycle spaces. All parking would be on-site, according to the draft.
“Above all, The Wentworth seeks to offer residents of Rockingham the opportunity of luxury living with the convenience of desirable on-site private amenities, all while being in proximity to the established, ever-growing, and walkable neighborhood of Stone Port,” representatives from Cathcart wrote in the plan description.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission’s Aug. 2 meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the County Administration Center at 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
