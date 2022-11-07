Mount Crawford will not be doubling the size of its population, at least for now.
Town Manager Libby Clark confirmed with the Daily News-Record on Monday that the Fox Hill Farms town home project, which would have brought 211 town homes off Parsons Court, was withdrawn.
Engineer Nathan Blackwell, who represented the developer, Coldstream Farms LLC, could not be reached for comment Monday.
Coldstream Farms couldn’t come to an agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation, according to an email that Blackwell sent to Clark, notifying her of the project’s withdrawal. A traffic impact analysis gave the developer an option for a “green-T” or a right-turn in, right-turn out only on Friedens Church Road, according to town documents.
VDOT “said that they do not want a Green-T at the intersection of Parson Street and Friedens Church Road, and things are uncertain as to what they want,” Blackwell wrote in his email to Clark.
Blackwell said that once things are resolved with VDOT, the developer would like to coordinate with the town to rezone the property in whole, or in part, so the land can be purchased.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the Town,” he wrote.
The Mount Crawford Town Council was set to consider the request, which received much scrutiny from residents, at its Nov. 14 meeting.
The project would have rezoned a vacant 26-acre lot on the south side of Parsons Court to make way for the housing development. Site plans show 32 residential buildings — one building with nine units, seven with eight units, four with seven units, 19 with six units and one with four units.
The town’s Planning Commission recommended the project be denied during a hearing Oct. 4. Most people who attended the meeting said they were against the project.
During that hearing, town zoning administrator Royce Hylton recommended the project be tabled, due to traffic concerns with the intersection at Friedens Church Road and the development’s impact on water and sewer.
He also noted the town is working on its comprehensive plan, and through public engagement opportunities, residents have called for controlled growth. Residents presented a petition with 156 signatures against the project during the October hearing.
Mount Crawford has another project of 51 town homes within town limits that is permitted by-right, along with a 17-unit development that has already been approved, he said.
“The increase in population based on 2.2 people per residence would result in a potential gross population increase from 439 at the 2020 census to 1,015 in just over seven years,” Hylton said on Oct. 4.
If the proposal were approved, developers would have needed to conform with rules set by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors about 15 years ago, which limits new residential building permits to 30 per year.
