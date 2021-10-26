The proposed Peak Mountain development in McGaheysville will not be considered by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Wednesday following the applicant’s decision to withdraw the request.
On Monday, the meeting agenda was updated to include the request was withdrawn. The request was recommended for denial by Planning Commission in September.
Seth Roderick, a managing partner of Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio, represented the applicants during the Planning Commission’s public hearing in July. Roderick declined to comment on the request’s withdrawal and referred questions to Sean Hesse with Harman Realty.
In an email Monday, Hesse said, “We felt it was necessary to delay the rezoning request due to more time needed to accurately answer questions the Board of Supervisors has presented.”
Additional questions as to whether the request will be reintroduced at a later date were not answered.
The proposal called for 155 single-family homes on nearly 42 acres of land zoned for agriculture off Power Dam Road, roughly 300 feet from McGaheysville Road.
The request came from property owner Karin Flagle, who was seeking to rezone the land as residential. The subdivision was compatible with comprehensive plan goals, according to county documents.
During its July 6 meeting, the Planning Commission tabled the request after hearing residents’ concerns about the project and wanting more information about the subdivision. A neighborhood meeting was held two weeks later, and a petition against the development had surpassed 200 signatures.
The development remained tabled following the commission’s Aug. 3 meeting, and action was not taken until September.
With the request withdrawn, the board is obligated to stop processing the request, and a public hearing will not be held on Wednesday.
In other business, the board will consider a request to expand a student housing complex known as the Altitude apartments located off Stone Port Drive.
On Oct. 5, Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the request, which calls for an additional apartment building to house one- and two-bedroom units.
Altitude apartments is a 140-unit, 425-bed complex that opened in 2019. It was designed to be a nearly 250,000-square-foot complex featuring a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse, stainless-steel appliances and smart-tech breakout rooms.
The owner of the property, Steven Walker, is requesting to rezone 2.7 acres of general agriculture to planned multifamily to build an additional 102-unit, five-story complex fronting Apple Valley Road.
The new facility is proposed to be a “planned upscale, residential apartment community” featuring 73 one-bedroom apartments and 29 two-bedroom apartments, according to the rezoning case report.
During a public hearing on Oct. 5, Roderick, representing the developer, said the second complex will be marketed toward college students.
Construction will be done in two phases, starting with building a parking lot to relieve immediate parking needs at the existing building. The second phase will be the construction of the apartment building.
The Apple Valley Road entrance for the original apartment complex will be relocated to align with Stone Port Drive. The shared-use path along Apple Valley Road will continue along the new facility’s frontage.
A public hearing will be held on the rezoning request, as well as a request from Kenneth Wood. Wood, with Eastside Self Storage LLC, is seeking to expand an area used for recreational vehicle storage on property off Model Road in Elkton. Planning Commission recommended approval of the request during its Oct. 5 meeting.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include the consideration of a special-use permit for Pamela Houck, who is seeking to operate a state-licensed child care center off Taylor Spring Lane.
The facility will be called the Shenandoah Valley Early Learning Center and care for up to 64 children, according to the special-use permit application. The center will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are expected to be 10 full-time employees at the facility.
Houck stated in the application that the facility will be the “only center in that area offering subsidy care for low-income families.”
