Plans have emerged to develop the plot of land on the northeast corner of Port Republic and Boyers roads.
According to county documents, Mount Crawford-based S&B Ventures seeks to rezone about 5.7 acres to a planned neighborhood district.
The plot is vacant and zoned for agriculture. Last summer, Baum Investments LLC sought to rezone the same property to a mixed-use and community residential area, but developers withdrew the proposal after pushback from neighboring property owners.
A draft site plan submitted by S&B Ventures shows four buildings for town homes, two apartment buildings and another building slated for mixed use.
There would be up to 85 residential units, according to S&B Ventures.
Plan Description
In its plan description, developers with S&B Ventures said the parcel lies in the Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood Center portion of the Stone Spring Urban Development Area established by Rockingham County.
"The nodal site at the corner of these two important roadways is directed for commercial development along the Port Road corridor with compact mixed residential uses on the balance of the site," the plan description said.
The proposed project incorporates many "key features" of the Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood Center portion of Rockingham County's comprehensive plan, the plan description said, including commercial uses along Port Republic Road, a gateway pedestrian plaza, a green space common area, a shared-use trail, pedestrian sidewalks within the development, and a public street.
The proposed development would use county water and sewer.
Residential structures have been oriented to provide improved "fronts" to the Boyers Road viewshed, the plan description said. Structures will be built with "high quality materials" such as brick, stone, stucco and hardiplank.
"The townhome and apartment structures on site have been designed using site topography so that the residential apartment structures to the rear of the site will be equivalent in elevation to the two-story townhomes with roofline immediately fronting along Boyers Road," the plan description said. "Building facades will be modulated both horizontally and vertically to provide distinct architectural features and varied rooflines."
Rockingham County's Planning Commission is scheduled to hear the request Sept. 6.
