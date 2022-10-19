Proposals for housing developments in Rockingham County's towns south of Harrisonburg continue to roll in.
According to Dayton town documents, Hope Community Builders of Rockingham County is planning a development of 67 single-family homes and eight duplex dwellings south of Mason Street, including and behind 955 S. Mason St.
Grames Family Trust owns the land, and Hope Community Builders has a contract to purchase it, town documents state. It is part of a more than 30-acre tract made up of three separate lots.
The 10.5-acre lot is zoned for low-density, single-family residential development, according to town documents. On behalf of Hope Community Builders, Blackwell Engineering has applied to rezone 3.19 acres to develop eight residential duplexes, which would amount to 16 units.
The remaining 7.3 acres would keep the low-density residential zoning and be used for about 16 of the 67 total single-family homes on the 30-acre tract, according to town documents.
"The proposed residential development is in an area surrounded by residential and agricultural parcels," representatives from Blackwell Engineering wrote in the rezoning application. "The properties also adjoin Rockingham County and serve as a transition buffer for future residential development as the Town expands."
The total tract would have 67 single-family homes, with the eight duplex dwellings.
The buildings' exteriors would look similar to those in South Breeze Estates in Dayton, town documents state. Driveways would be paved.
According to a draft site plan, an entrance to the development would line up across from Stonecroft Drive.
Dayton town staff recommends a joint public hearing with the town's Planning Commission and Town Council for Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. The Planning Commission would make a recommendation to the Town Council at a meeting on Nov. 17.
Under that schedule, Town Council would consider taking action on the proposal at the Dec. 12 meeting.
The plan is one of many housing proposals that have either been approved by local governments or are working their way through the process south of Harrisonburg in the county.
In August, Bridgewater Town Council approved a request for 139 town house units off Oakwood Drive.
Plans for a 211-townhome development in Mount Crawford will be heard by its Town Council at a meeting on Nov. 14. The town's Planning Commission recommended denial.
In September, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request at the intersection of Port Republic and Boyers roads for 85 town home units; and in October, the board approved a 271-unit housing development between Stone Spring and Apple Valley roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.