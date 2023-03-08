BROADWAY — It's likely that development will be coming to Broadway's Trimble Heights subdivision, but the demographics of the neighborhood is still yet to be determined.
Broadway Town Council on Tuesday tabled a request from Tirrenia, LLC, to remove the age restriction from the zoning terms of the Trimble Heights subdivision, which is located off of Freemont Circle. The town's planning commission recommended approval of the request, but town council tabled the proposal to receive additional information about it, and for all council members and the applicant, David Rao, to be present at a future meeting for further discussion.
The age restriction was advertised as being 55 years and older, but town manager Kyle O'Brien clarified during the meeting that the restriction is for ages 45 and older. By law, the development currently would need to have 20% of the units without an age restriction, and 80% of the units having the requirement.
O'Brien explained that the Trimble Heights subdivision was approved in 2006 as a 144-unit, high-end neighborhood for adults ages 55 and older. Four units were built, but construction ceased, which officials attribute in part to the 2008 housing market crash.
In 2011, the original developer went bankrupt, and the property has since sat idle. Town Council and Planning Commission considered removing the age restriction during a hearing in 2019, but officials said the planning commission wasn't able to provide a recommendation to town council at the hearing, and the request to remove the age restriction never came up again.
With or without the age restriction, Rao would still be allowed to build homes on the property, O'Brien said. The decision town council will have to make, he said, is to approve or reject Rao's request to eradicate the age requirement.
"(Rao) knew what he was buying," O'Brien said, in response to a question from residents who spoke during the public hearing. "...So he understands that if he has to develop it as age restricted, he's fine with that. He understands that."
In a letter to O'Brien, Rao, of Linville, wrote that he sought to remove the age restriction to permit him to build homes "for a larger group of buyers." The homes would be in the 1,600 to 1,700 square foot size range and priced in the low $300,000 price range.
Rao said he hopes to begin construction of six to eight homes this spring.
Of the four people who addressed town officials on Tuesday, no one said they outright opposed the request. Some, however, raised questions on water and sewer connections, stormwater runoff, school capacity and traffic impact.
In his staff report to town council, O'Brien mentioned the town advertised and provided notice to each adjacent property owner, and had also met with each Trimble Heights property owner, in which they received "neutral feedback." Concerns included additional traffic and noise, as well as "changing the original intention of the subdivision."
O'Brien said Tuesday the town would work closely with Rockingham County to address stormwater in the development, and that the town's water and sewer supply is in "fantastic shape" even if officials choose to remove the age requirement for the development.
Rao has expressed that his plan is to have the types of homes look similar to the four existing units, O'Brien said.
O'Brien also noted that enforcing an age restriction would be difficult, and that the only way would be requesting residents' ages, something homeowners wouldn't want, or that he would have town staff do.
Assistant Town Manager Cari Orebaugh said that while the public hearing is closed and the matter won't be readvertised, town officials will place the item on the meeting agenda when it will be reconsidered by town council.
