Michael Garrison pauses.
It’s hard for him to find the right words to describe his wife, Sallie Wolfe-Garrison. But then, as he gets a few adjectives out, he’s slipped a note. It’s from the couple’s oldest daughter, Audrey, who’s been listening in as her father struggles to find the right words.
Finally, the phone comes alive with a cheery, yet nervous, voice on the other line — it’s Audrey. And the 15-year-old has no trouble finding the right descriptors for Wolfe-Garrison, the District 2 Supervisor for Rockingham County she simply calls “Mom.”
“In some of her nature, as my parent and as a supervisor, I see similarities,” she said. “She always keeps in mind the greater good. She is good at looking beyond emotionally driven thoughts. She looks at the bigger picture.”
In the last two years, Audrey and Michael have shared Wolfe-Garrison with the rest of Rockingham County. In April 2018, Wolfe-Garrison, of Mount Clinton, was appointed as an Independent to replace former Rockingham County Supervisor Fred Eberly, who resigned in March 2018 due to health reasons.
After winning a special election in November 2018 and the general election a year later, Wolfe-Garrison proudly represents District 2, which includes the town of Dayton and the communities of Singers Glen, Edom, Linville, Mount Clinton, Silver Lake and a portion of Hinton.
Much of who Wolfe-Garrison is as an individual reflects in her work.
“She is passionate about the things she cares about,” Michael said. “She is incredibly attentive to details, asks a lot of questions and has always had a desire to serve in some type of role.”
Michael has known Wolfe-Garrison since the two attended Turner Ashby High School at its original location on the north side of Dayton.
Wolfe-Garrison said she was part of the last graduating class from the Dayton location before the school moved to Bridgewater in 1989.
In January, the high school sweethearts will celebrate 23 years of marriage.
“We have known each other for a long time,” she said.
And Wolfe-Garrison has known Rockingham County for a long time — 49 years to be exact. But that hasn’t stopped her from learning more about the place she calls home.
While serving on the Board of Supervisors, Wolfe-Garrison said she has learned a lot about the county and how it is a “very fortunate locality.”
“We have an incredible level of professionals on staff,” she said. “And the people here are passionate about being here.”
Her work with the county, however, extends further than the Board of Supervisors.
At the beginning of March, Wolfe-Garrison took on a new role with Friendship Industries as the director of employment services. Friendship Industries is a nonprofit packaging company in Harrisonburg that employs people with disabilities.
As director of employment services, Wolfe-Garrison’s job is to provide support services to Friendship Industries’ employees.
“She was very thorough and eager to jump in and do what she could even if it were outside her lane,” said President Dennis Monday.
Monday said Wolfe-Garrison’s team gets involved with breaking down barriers for the company’s employees.
“She coordinates with all departments and makes sure all employees are able to do their job,” he said.
Wolfe-Garrison said she got involved with the company because she was ready to do something different.
She admitted that starting a new job weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area was unexpected, but her familiarity with the organization helped ease the transition.
Between her work at Friendship Industries and being a supervisor, Michael said he wished people understood Wolfe-Garrison’s commitment to both jobs.
“She is busier than she has ever been in the last 20 years,” he said. “She is very involved with the county. It’s not just a meeting twice a month, it’s meetings behind the scenes and fielding calls. It’s a bigger job than I realized prior to getting involved.”
Wolfe-Garrison will serve on the Board of Supervisors until her term ends December 2023. Then she will face reelection if she decides to continue serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.