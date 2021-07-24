It’s still a few months before residents of Rockingham County cast their votes for the contested District 3 seat on the School Board. However, a number of important issues have been on the minds of county residents, and candidates are sharing their thoughts along with what additional issues are important to them.
Matt Cross, a former school resource officer and current pastor, attended Rockingham County Public Schools.
“I have experience working with students, staff, teachers and administrators in three out of four school districts,” Cross said, adding that his insight as a school resource officer has “uniquely prepared me to serve all Rockingham County students.”
Cross said he decided to run after concern for the intellectual and physical safety of RCPS students. He declined to say what he felt was threatening the safety of students.
Cross is running on a three-pillar platform: curriculum, safety and Valley values.
When asked where he stands on the topic of transgender student rights and the recent decision by the Virginia Supreme Court to uphold the lower court’s decision to allow students to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity, Cross said: “All God’s children have value and worth and deserve to be treated with honor and respect. We need to honor their needs and Virginia mandates, along with honoring the rights of the majority of students who identity with their biological gender.”
Another topic that is dividing county residents is whether to change the name of Turner Ashby High School. Cross said he will never cast a vote to change the name.
“The history of Rockingham County, whether good or bad, has happened. To cancel that history is unethical,” Cross said. “Virginians are sick and tired of seeing statues being torn down, defaced and the rewriting of our national history.”
Hilary Irons is a former RCPS teacher at Spotswood High School and a mother of three. Irons is currently teaching at a private school. One of her three children attends private school while the other two are enrolled in Rockingham County Schools. The youngest will start kindergarten this year.
Irons said she also identifies as a conservative Christian.
She decided to run for School Board this year after seeing her children struggle during quarantine, which she said was “eye opening.” Irons also saw the disparity between the private school educational opportunities and that of public schools.
“I don’t want to sound like I’m bashing Rockingham County Schools. I’m not. Rockingham schools are strong,” Irons said. “But I think they can be stronger.”
Irons said that over the past year she has seen evidence of the need to address the needs of the whole child, not just academic need, and this is something she would address if elected. She would also address literacy and making sure students actually know how to read, and aren’t just moving through the grade levels and coping.
“Another thing that I’m really passionate about is making sure our standards are high,” Irons said. “We should expect more from our students than we do, but recognize that not all kids are going to college.”
On the topic of transgender student rights and bathrooms, Irons said she doesn’t believe that bathrooms are the place for “mixing body parts,” and that bathrooms “aren’t about identity at all.” Irons thinks the solution to the issue is the availability of gender neutral single bathrooms.
On the topic of whether she would change the name of Turner Ashby High School, Irons told attendees at a Massanutten Patriots meeting that she would vote to change it. But said that since then she has learned more about the history of the school, including the fact that Turner Ashby is not the original name and that it was bestowed on the school after integration.
“I don’t want to get pegged with yes or no,” Irons said of the name-change issue.
Lori Mier is the third candidate running for the District 3 School Board seat and is running on an anti-racism platform.
“I’ve been on an anti-racism journey and have been doing the work for a little over a year now with an organization led by Black woman,” Mier said. “I felt like running for a position would be the next step on that journey.”
Issues that are important to Mier include adding curriculum that teaches Black history and allows Black and brown students to be seen in what they are learning.
“We need to celebrate Black excellence and joy in the curriculum,” Mier said.
She would also like to see additions to the budget that would allow for more heightened and directed efforts to hire more teachers of color.
Mier said that if elected to the School Board she would “absolutely push to have it changed.”
And when it comes to transgender student rights, Mier is in agreement with state and federal guidance on the issue. She said she supports the rights and freedoms of all students and refuses to remain neutral.
“The need to be neutral and remaining neutral when it comes to education and issues of racism, that does not make sense to me,” Mier said. “There is a lot more work we can do.”
