FULKS RUN — After almost 22 years in construction, Richard Turner thought he was stuck. Despite it not being his passion, the career had supported him for more than two decades.
But instead of resigning himself to a job that he didn't love, Turner made the decision last year to take the scary leap and quit his job to pursue his passion: cooking.
Turner has always been a lover of food and cooking. He primarily prepared his food on the grill. But when a friend handed him a plate of smoked food, he knew that was the way.
For about five years, Fat Boyz BBQ & More was just a hobby. Turner would set up a stand when he could. But last year, after quitting his job, Turner turned the businesses into an every weekend gig.
But now, Turner is ready to go full-time. Although it's not set in stone yet, Turner plans for Fat Boyz BBQ — located in Fulks Run — to have a permanent location. Currently, the stand sets up wherever someone needs it to.
"It's turned into a business with a good reputation," Turner said. "It's pretty well-known."
Turner's menu includes barbecue classics: pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, smoked mac and cheese, coleslaw, and bourbon baked beans.
But Turner likes to mix it up every once in a while — last summer he created the "smoked sundae," which consisted of mac and cheese, meat, bourbon baked beans, topped with coleslaw and jalapenos, served in a 18 oz cup. Turner sold over 700 of his smoked sundaes.
Recently, Turner has added smoked nachos to the menu. The nachos are basically the smoked sundae but over tortilla chips.
Fat Boyz BBQ gets its name for something that was said to Turner and someone he worked with during his construction career: "There are the fat boys."
"It was kind of a joke, but it stuck," Turner said.
The reality that what was once a hobby is now poised to be something Turner does full-time is a dream come true.
"Don't lose sight of what you want," he said. "After 21 and a half years in construction I thought I was stuck. But I made a choice."
To learn more about Fat Boyz BBQ and to see where they are setting up, go to facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057204319639.
