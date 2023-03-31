A Sentara Timber Way Health Center physician has been recognized by hospital leadership on National Doctor's Day, March 30.
On Thursday, Sentara recognized Jordan Hill with its 15th annual Sentara RMH Golden Stethoscope Award. The award recognizes outstanding physicians who demonstrate excellent patient care, customer service, communication and teamwork.
"Considering how fortunate we are to have so many outstanding physicians locally, I am greatly honored to be recognized by my coworkers and peers for this award," Hill said. "This recognition would certainly not be possible without the help of a team of incredible nurses and support staff. I am blessed beyond measure."
Hill is a Shenandoah Valley native and joined Sentara Timber Way in 2010. He received more than 20 nominations for the award this year, according to Sentara. A total of 46 individuals received nominations for the award.
Hill's ability to connect with patients on a personal level was a common thread throughout the submissions, according to Sentara. He was also described as "caring and compassionate" and "a great mentor and coworker."
"In working with Dr. Hill for over 10 years, I have found him to be very focused on providing exceptional care to the community," said Sue Miller, Sentara Timber Way Health Center practice manager. "He puts his patients' needs first and works with them to improve their quality of life."
She added: "Not only is he a wonderful physician, he is also a leader in our clinic. He gives great feedback to staff and is always willing to educate them to help form a more knowledgeable team. Dr. Hill is always willing to try new and innovative ways to provide care and improve outcomes for patients. He is very deserving of the Golden Stethoscope award."
Dr. Robert Garwood, chief medical officer of Sentara RMH, said Hill not only exhibits a great deal of respect, care and regard for his patients, but also for his coworkers.
"He constantly takes the time to be courteous while teaching and instructing his team members," Garwood said. "He excels in the areas of communication, teamwork, patient care, and lending a personal touch in customer service — exactly what the Golden Stethoscope Award embodies."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.