After months of waiting, the draft of a hotel development opportunity was revealed to members of the Bridgewater Town Council on Tuesday, outlining the possibilities for property on Don Litten Parkway.
For the last several years, town staff has been looking to sell lots on Don Litten Parkway and considered anything from restaurants to hotels.
The 5-acre property is valued at $679,000.
After speaking with a hotel owners, a hotel feasibility study was mentioned to identify ways to improve the town’s pitch to purchasers.
With the help of the study, the town would know how many rooms a hotel on the property could hold, what hotels would be recommended and amenities the hotel could offer.
In June 2019, the Bridgewater Town Council unanimously voted on a resolution of support regarding the consideration of a hotel feasibility study grant.
The $30,000 grant through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Program was used to identify what the town needs to pitch to prospective buyers.
After receiving the grant in September, the town voted to accept the grant and move forward with the study.
On Tuesday, Town Planner Gwen Gottfried revealed the draft of the hotel pitch book that could be presented to potential developers.
Inside the pitch book, the property on Don Litten Parkway is described as offering “proximity to area demand generators, while its location adjacent to Interstate 81 is viewed positively for a proposed hotel as the interstate represents the area’s main source of room night demand with over 56,000 average daily traffic counts.”
The pitch book also pointed out a leisure demand for having a hotel in Bridgewater, citing several colleges and universities, numerous historical and natural attractions, various trails, sports facilities and wedding destinations located within 45 minutes of the town.
Based off market research and analysis, the study reported that an “upper-midscale, limited-service” hotel would best fit the proposed area. The study suggests a nationally recognized brand affiliation with 80 units – 85% standard rooms and 15% suites.
The hotel could offer an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, business center, meeting space and adequate guest parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.